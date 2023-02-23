Hollywood sign sees snow, hail during coldest storm in years

It is hailing in Hollywood. You read that right!

Mark your calendars because Thursday, Feb. 23 is surely a day to go down in history as many areas of Southern California that don't normally see snow are forecasted to get at least a dusting as a powerful winter storm makes its way through the region.

"I have certainly never seen this in Hollywood," FOX 11 reporter Chelsea Edwards said while reporting near the famous Hollywood sign.

Earlier Thursday, it was sunny but the clouds started to roll in, then came the rain. Next up, hail! Snow also lightly dusted the area for a short time.

Two visitors from Poland couldn't contain their excitement at seeing something so unusual for Los Angeles.

"It's amazing! Not everyone can see Hollywood in this weather."

The National Weather Service said due to the howling winds and heavy snow, a Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. This will impact areas such as Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Acton.

The last time a Blizzard Warning was issued was 1989.

Forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains, accompanied by wind gusts topping 55 mph. Higher elevations could see as much as 7 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."