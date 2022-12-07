Watch: Snow turns red rocks white in Utah's Bryce Canyon

A white Christmas came a little early as snow fell on rocks in a popular park in Utah Tuesday night.

Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah had two inches of snow Tuesday night, and its crimson-colored limestone cliffs were coated with snow. The NPS shared a video of the picturesque scene with the social news platform Storyful.

The National Weather Service says more snow could fall in the area Wednesday night.

Bryce Canyon National Park is 56.2 square miles and is well-known for its unique geology, consisting of horseshoe-shaped areas carved from the eastern edge of the Paunsaugunt Plateau in southern Utah, according to the NPS website.

At 8,000 feet, the NPS says the scenery at Bryce Canyon changes significantly during the colder months and offers visitors a unique opportunity to see the park.

The NPS notes that the weather at Bryce Canyon National can change quickly in any season at the park's high elevation, but winter storms can create some of the most challenging conditions.

Visitors planning a trip there this winter aren’t allowed to ski, snowboard, or sled off the rim within the canyon based on the risky nature of the activities and the damage it can cause to the park, according to the NPS.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



