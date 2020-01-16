Snowbound California woman found alive after 6 days missing

A woman with dementia who went missing six days ago was discovered alive Wednesday in her snowbound sports utility vehicle in Northern California, authorities said.

A search helicopter flying over the remote, mountainous community of Butte Meadows spotted a vehicle matching the description of the SUV owned by 68-year-old Paula Beth James, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Butte Meadows is about 200 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The helicopter landed and two searchers hiked to the vehicle, finding James inside, the sheriff's office said.

"They initially thought because there was no response to them hovering in the area it was likely they were going to find her deceased," Sheriff Kory Honea said. "But when they got there, they were pleasantly surprised -- that's probably an understatment -- to find her alive in the vehicle."



The SUV was described as being buried in the snow. Authorities said she used the floor mats to keep warm and that she probably hadn't eaten for a day or two.

A tracked vehicle designed for traveling on snow was used to retrieve James, who was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

James disappeared Jan. 9.

James is from Oroville, about 50 miles from Butte Meadows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.