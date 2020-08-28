Expand / Collapse search

Social justice rallies Friday night in San Jose, Oakland

San Jose
Bay City News
FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of peaceful protesters are marching through the downtown streets of two of the Bay Area's three largest cities Friday evening.

Peaceful social justice demonstrations are taking place in 
downtown Oakland. A march started just after 7 p.m. Friday evening in the area of 14th Street and Broadway.

In downtown San Jose, protesters are demonstrating near San Pedro Square.

Organizers say the marches are being held to draw attention to the police shootings of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Police in San Jose and Oakland are asking motorists to avoid the 
downtown areas in each city due to traffic congestion. 

Oakland police said one person was arrested for pointing a laser at an officer, which is a misdemeanor offense. 