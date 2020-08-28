Social justice rallies Friday night in San Jose, Oakland

article

Hundreds of peaceful protesters are marching through the downtown streets of two of the Bay Area's three largest cities Friday evening.

Peaceful social justice demonstrations are taking place in

downtown Oakland. A march started just after 7 p.m. Friday evening in the area of 14th Street and Broadway.

In downtown San Jose, protesters are demonstrating near San Pedro Square.

Organizers say the marches are being held to draw attention to the police shootings of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Police in San Jose and Oakland are asking motorists to avoid the

downtown areas in each city due to traffic congestion.

Advertisement

Oakland police said one person was arrested for pointing a laser at an officer, which is a misdemeanor offense.