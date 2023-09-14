Social worker stabbed by tenant at SF Tenderloin supportive housing facility

A city employee was stabbed at the Windsor Hotel, a permanent supportive housing facility on Wednesday in the Tenderloin.

"I don’t feel safe at all," said Sandra Case, a Windsor resident. "One of the tenants there had it out for the case manager. He went upstairs and kicked in the door and the first case manager he saw he stabbed."

Case said the victim is also her social worker. "I just hope he’s okay and comes back, because I miss him and I’m really sad about it."

Police were called just after 11 a.m. Minutes later, surveillance video captured across the street shows officers running down Eddy Street to arrest 27-year-old Oscar Chatman.

Witnesses saw Chatman running from the Windsor into Dalda’s Community Market where a worker there told KTVU he went inside and hid in the back closet. Police found him there with a knife.

"They started taping everything off with yellow tape," said a witness, Richard Beal, who is the Director of Transitional Housing for Drake Hotel & Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

San Francisco Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The City’s homelessness and supportive housing department told KTVU in a statement: "All city departments have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at our worksites, and HSH is dedicated to maintaining a safe working environment that is free from violence and threats of violence."

"I don’t feel safe here because that could have been anybody. It just happened to be the case manager, but it could have been any one of us that he decided to go off on," said Case.

Jason Pelligrini, a director at the property, said the Windsor currently has a 24-hour desk clerk, staff trained in de-escalation, a secure front desk, roving security checks, and an as-needed guard. Officials are reevaluating their safety protocols to improve them, and there will be additional safety measures put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Chatman was arrested and booked this morning at the SF County Jail. He was charged with attempted murder, vandalism, and 2nd degree burglary. San Francisco police said the investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call police.