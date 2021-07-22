Solano CHP honors fallen officer with freeway dedication

When traveling along interstate 505 in Vacaville, drivers will notice a new sign: a special tribute to a fallen California Highway Patrol officer, beloved by many in Solano County.

CHP motorcycle Kirk Anthony Griess, was killed on August 10, 2018 in Fairfield when a Chevrolet pickup truck struck him as he was conducting an enforcement stop.

On Thursday, nearly three years since his death, the Solano CHPheld a freeway dedication and sign unveiling for Griess, inviting his family, colleagues, and friends to attend. They also streamed a live recording of the dedication on Facebook for the public

"Everything Kirk did in all aspects of life, he did from his heart," Keri Griess, his wife, said.

Griess is remembered as the kind stranger on the highway who stopped to help a woman with her flat tire, the dad who never missed his kids' soccer games, and who brought his wife flowers "just because."

"Kirk is the man who lost his life wearing the badge, protecting and serving the state of California. I know in my heart that my husband died doing what he loved," Keri Griess said.

Two signs with his nickname "Hollywood" included, are prominent on the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 505.

David Harvey, the public information officer for Solano CHP, knew Griess well.

Advertisement

"Officer Griess was really into serving his community. He began his community service through the Marine Corps. And after finishing his time in the Marine Corps, he became a CHP officer, and served his community," Harvey said., "and was very proud of serving his community."