Solano Co. allows hair salons, barbershops to reopen with modifications

Health officials in Solano County on Wednesday amended a public health order to allow hair salons and barbershops to reopen immediately with modifications.

Provided the stylist, barber and customers wear face coverings throughout the service, the list of permitted services include; haircuts, hair colorings, blowouts, weaves, extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments per the order from California Department of Public Health.

Solano County Public Health said certain salon services, including shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials are still prohibited since these activities require employees to have direct contact with a customer's face.

“We are fortunate to reopen these businesses in Solano County,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, Health Officer for Solano County. “However, as more sectors reopen, it is critical that community members adhere to precautions including having good hand hygiene, staying home when ill, and maintaining physical distancing when out in public settings.”

Barbershops and salons will have to make modifications in order to reopen. Those include assuring physical distancing between employees and clients, use of face coverings and proper cleaning and sanitation measures.

In Sonoma County, where barbershops and salons have been allowed to reopen under a similar order, the county health officer said she wasn't ready to allow haircuts after looking at current coronavirus infection rates.

Dr. Sundari Mase Mase said the process of getting a haircut is dangerous in terms of contagion.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday afternoon, Solano County has 498 cases of novel coronavirus, an increase of 43 from the day before, and 20 COVID-19 deaths.

People should not cross county lines in order to get their hair done. Salons KTVU spoke with said that will be very difficult to enforce.

For the latest from Solano County on guidance on easing restrictions and the latest COVID-19 information check http://solanocounty.com/depts/ph/coronavirus.asp



