Solano County D.A. has new details on fatal crash in stolen car that killed minors following CHP chase

Solano County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday gave an update to a high-speed car crash and police chase where three people were killed last week. The incident stemmed from a carjacking in Vallejo on Feb. 22.

At the time of the crash none of the victims were identified. The D.A. said Jackari Taylor, 18, of Vallejo, was the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed and that there were two additional passengers, both minors. Taylor and a boy in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A female minor, who was also a passenger, died while being transported to the hospital, the D.A.'s office said.

D.A. Krishna Abrams' office offered additional background details saying this case was of significant public interest. They said on Monday night, Fairfield police officers were flagged down on Pennsylvania and Missouri streets for a shooting. The responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. The victim said he had met up with the minor female, who would later be killed in the crash, in the city of Fairfield.

The shooting victim was able to tell officers that he felt like he was being set up by the girl. The shooting victim said as soon as he asked if he was being set up that two men wearing ski masks shot him in the back. The D.A.'s office said that shooting victim is paralyzed and remains in the hospital.

The following night, at around 7:30 p.m., officials said another person was victimized, this time, a 17-year-old resident of Richmond. This victim agreed to meet up with the female minor at a Vallejo residence.

The victim parked his vehicle and as soon as he exited, he said two men emerged from an alley with guns drawn. The suspects stole his necklace. One suspect was described as a juvenile armed with a handgun. The other suspect was described as possibly being a juvenile, armed with a rifle. The victim was able to run to safety, officials said.

The D.A.'s office said information on the second victim's stolen vehicle was sent out to law enforcement for them to be on the lookout. California Highway Patrol spotted the stolen vehicle headed eastbound on Interstate 80. CHP tried to make a traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle pulled away. Officials said the suspect car reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

Taylor, the driver of the stolen Hyundai Sonata, exited the freeway at Suisun Valley Road where he lost control of the car and crashed, officials said. Two firearms were located at the scene of the crash, including an AR 15, loaded assault rifle, and a loaded Glock-style pistol ‘ghost gun.’ Officials said the robbery victim's stolen necklace was also located at the scene of the crash.

D.A. Abrams' office said the investigation of this case remains ongoing.