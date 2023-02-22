3 dead following Vallejo carjacking, police chase: CHP

Three people died after being ejected from a fast-moving stolen car following a carjacking in Vallejo and a subsequent police chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Andy Barclay said that officers were in the area about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when "multiple armed suspects" carjacked a white Hyundai in Vallejo.

Shortly after the officers tried to stop the suspects, they hopped into the vehicle and drove off on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield, Barclay said.

The chase continued until the driver tried to get off the freeway at Suisun Valley and Pittman roads in Fairfield, but ended up crashing, Barclay said.

Barclay said there were "multiple ejections," and three people were dead. At first, the CHP reported that only one person was dead.

A KTVU camera captured the aftermath of a scene; CHP cars blocking the freeway exit, and a mangled car wreck under a tree.

KTVU photographer Keith Crook contributed to this report.

