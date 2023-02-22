Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
10
High Wind Warning
until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:56 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

3 dead following Vallejo carjacking, police chase: CHP

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:14AM
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

3 dead following Vallejo carjacking, police chase: CHP

Three people died after being ejected from a fast-moving stolen car following a carjacking in Vallejo and a subsequent police chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Three people died after being ejected from a fast-moving stolen car following a carjacking in Vallejo and a subsequent police chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Andy Barclay said that officers were in the area about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when "multiple armed suspects" carjacked a white Hyundai in Vallejo.

Shortly after the officers tried to stop the suspects, they hopped into the vehicle and drove off on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield, Barclay said.

The chase continued until the driver tried to get off the freeway at Suisun Valley and Pittman roads in Fairfield, but ended up crashing, Barclay said.

Barclay said there were "multiple ejections," and three people were dead. At first, the CHP reported that only one person was dead. 

A KTVU camera captured the aftermath of a scene; CHP cars blocking the freeway exit, and a mangled car wreck under a tree. 

KTVU photographer Keith Crook contributed to this report. 

Three people died when they were ejected from a carjacked Hyundai at Suisun Valley and Pittman roads in Solano County. Feb. 22, 2023

Three people died when they were ejected from a carjacked Hyundai. Feb. 22, 2023