Some Bay Area movie theaters reopening today

Some Bay Area movie theaters are reopening their doors today, including the Century Theatres in downtown Redwood City.

The first showing in Redwood City is at 2:30 p.m.

Century Theatres in downtown Redwood City prepares to reopen after San Mateo County entered the 'Red Tier.'

Cinemark is also opening its theater in San Bruno.

The movie theater company plans to open more theaters in counties that are in the 'Red Tier' in the coming weeks.

Century Theatres in downtown Redwood City prepares to reopen after San Mateo County entered the 'Red Tier.'

Advertisement

Capacity inside is limited to 25%.