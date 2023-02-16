Some community members rally around fired Oakland Police Chief

A coalition of community members are upset that the mayor fired Oakland Police Chief and are planning to publicly speak about it Thursday on behalf of ousted LeRonne Armstrong.

The chief organizer of the noon rally is Brenda Grisham of the Christopher LaVell Jones Foundation. Her son was killed in 1993 and she has been a staunch supporter of Armstrong.

"We are profoundly disappointed that the will of the public was not taken into consideration before such a drastic measure was enacted," Grisham said in a statement ahead of the event. "Chief Armstrong was making demonstrable strides in reducing police abuse within the department. He had a plan to reduce public violence. He is a son of Oakland and his love for the city and its residents was evident in his work. Our mayor needs to hear the pain of her people. So, this discussion will be held on the steps of the Oakland City Hall."

Mayor Sheng Thao fired Armstrong Thursday – a bold move in her first month in office.

She said she no longer had confidence in Armstrong – the 12th chief since 2009 – in helping the Oakland Police Department get out from federal oversight.

Thao based her decision on the findings of an outside firm, Clarence Dyer and Cohen, that found Armstrong did not take Internal Affairs investigations into his rank-and-file officers seriously and there were "systemic deficiencies" within the department.

"Most disturbingly," the report authors wrote, "some of the deficits appear to stem from a failure of leadership and a lack of commitment to hold members of the Oakland Police Department accountable for violations of its own rules."

Armstrong has repeatedly maintained these findings were "baseless" and "unsupported" and that he didn't do anything wrong.

That's because he said he didn't know that his subordinates were watering down reports and downplaying events related to Sgt. Michael Chung, who was involved in a hit-and-run and a separate gun discharge in a police elevator.

And Grisham isn't alone.

The NAACP has backed Armstrong, along with other high-profile politicians and community groups.

Even the Oakland Police Commission on Wednesday night intimated that they would not have fired the chief.

The commissioners said they had serious problems with the credibility of the outside investigation.

"We are sorry to lose a reform-minded chief," chair Tyfara Milele said.

For his part, Armstrong said he was "deeply disappointed" with the mayor's decision.

In a statement provided by his PR firm, Amstrong said: "My termination is fundamentally wrong, unjustified, and unfair."

