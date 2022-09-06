'Miserably hot:' Triple digit temps to last all week

Triple digit temperatures – including the record-breaking 116 degrees set in Livermore on Labor Day – are expected to pound the Bay Area throughout the week, dropping by the weekend.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco described the weather as "miserably hot," adding that Tuesday's temps "will be just as toasty" and in fact, might even be "a tad hotter."

The National Weather Service predicted Livermore would hit 116 degrees again on Tuesday. Fairfield could reach 117 degrees, Brentwood could reach 112, San Rafael could read 106, Hayward could reach 102, Oakland could reach 100 and San Francisco could reach 97 degrees.

Temperatures will dip a bit, but not by much on Wednesday, forecasters say. And the mercury won't really get cooler until Saturday, when temperatures could drop to the 90s, and then on Sunday, when temperatures may fall to the 80s.

All the hot weather caused blackouts and power outages late Monday evening and a scare in Oakland, when a mother accidentally locked her baby in a car on Sunday, until fire crews saved the 6-month-old from harm.

State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 p.m.

The danger of wildfires was extreme as scorching heat and low humidity turned brush to tinder. Four deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large fires around the state, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In Contra Costa County, crews battled a vegetation in Rodeo, which had accelerated at a "dangerous rate of spread."