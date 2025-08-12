Some San Francisco teachers say they're not getting paid correctly – a month after the school district changed its payroll system in hopes of solving pay problems.

Union members representing those teachers said they're going through Déjà vu trauma.

Some teachers have experienced pay problems for years, whether that means getting short-changed on paychecks, getting paychecks late, or the system messing with their health benefits.

San Francisco Unified leaders opted out of the old payroll system called Empower and brought in a new $20-million system called Frontline, saying it was reliable because a majority of districts in California use it.

Officials said they expected some hiccups, which would naturally happen with executing a new system.

However, United Educators of San Francisco said para-educators are once again going without pay. And it seems many of the glitches the district hoped to get rid of are still there.



"We are raising the alarm that this new transfer to Frontline is actually full of errors," union vp Frank Lara said. "And many of the errors have to do with the same problems of the past, which are the lack of protocols, the lack of coordination with internal staff, the lack of accountability."

The district is posting updates on the front line roll out nearly every day, and in its most recent update states:

"If there are problems with employee pay, we are acting fast—investigating, making corrections, and issuing payments as needed. To support staff, we’ve also created a website with information, frequent updates, and a way to report any payroll concerns."

The union filed a complaint with the state labor board, and is planning a protest Tuesday night ahead of the school board meeting.