Some unhoused residents in San Jose fearful safe sleeping site will destroy their families

Less than two weeks until Christmas, unhoused resident Alvin Johnson surveyed his seasonal tree, which slumped outside his wood and metal shelter in San Jose on Tuesday.

Months ago, a dispute over a Section 8 housing payment led him to life on the streets.

"It’s been cold. I’ve never experienced this before. This is my first time," Johnson said.

He was among dozens of unhoused residents living near Great Oaks Parkway and Endicott Boulevard in South San Jose. Encampments like the one where Johnson lives are what Mayor Matt Mahan said needs to end.

"We face a crisis of homelessness across the State of California. San Jose is no exception," the mayor said.

He said in the past year, the capital of Silicon Valley has reduced its number of unhoused residents by 10%. However, 4,500 people still don’t have a permanent place to call home.

He has channeled a pilot program currently underway in San Diego. The Southern California city has two safe sleeping sites where 400 unhoused residents live in tents with wooden floors and have amenities such as food, bathrooms, and security.

"We’ve got to have a continuum of solutions that move people incrementally into more secure environments with more services and help them get on the path to self-sufficiency," said Mahan.

While some unhoused residents applauded the concept of greater security, most were fearful of losing people who have become their unofficial family.

"It’ll be harder if we separate, or we go somewhere where we’re not feeling comfortable," said Gelia Archibald, with tears streaming down her cheeks at the thought of leaving her encampment. "It’ll be hard, and I don’t want that on us. We’re already struggling."

Added advocate Gail Osmer, "I think shoveling 300–500 people like cattle, that’s not acceptable. And I’m not going to let that happen one way or another."

As the giving season draws toward its climax, many unhoused residents at the encampment said they’re not looking for a fight, but independence and the best holiday gift of all: their own home, even if it comes after the holidays.

"We’re just trying to live. We’re just trying to survive," said Archibald.

The mayor said he’ll make his pitch to the city council in 2024 for a safe sleeping site. It has not been determined how many unhoused residents would live at the site and how much the pilot program will impact the city’s budget.

