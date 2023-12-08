Unhoused health fair offers hope, help for those seeking a new start in life

With little to her name, Shona Gomoll sat in a folding chair outside San Jose City Hall. The one-time Oregon resident moved to San Jose last summer to escape domestic violence.

"Oregon tends to, ‘okay unless you’re fully beat on, got bruises,’ they won’t help you. So, I came here because there’s better opportunities," she said.

One aspect of support is what’s become a staple of the season at San Jose City Hall. For the ninth year, the site hosted an unhoused health fair Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

"Providing services. Getting people connected to a range of supportive services," said Mayor Matt Mahan, D-San Jose.

Upwards of 40 vendors offered things such as flu shots and pet care; bicycle repairs and bites to eat; bathing facilities and fresh haircuts.

"I feel cared for. I can see, and then I watch other people transform in front of my eyes. And I know what it means, and I can rejoice with them," said formerly unhoused resident Gabriela Gabrain, who sat while student barbers from San Jose City College cut her hair.

According to Santa Clara County officials, there are nearly 10,000 unhoused people in the South Bay. Officials said over 6,300 of that number live in San Jose.

Those numbers have steadily increased since the health fair’s initial offering in 2014.

"Today is an effort to mitigate that, to try to hand out everything from backpacks to blankets to warm coats. But also some healthcare access as well," said State Sen. Dave Cortese, D.-East San Jose, who’s spearheaded the health fair since its inception.

Some formerly unhoused residents who’ve gotten their lives back on track say such offerings do make a difference.

"I know what it is to be out here…the resources out here definitely help," said Ruben Ramirez. "It makes a person feel alive again. Feel wanted, you know?... It feels like people want you around. And you feel appreciated."

These are small steps Mahan said he hopes will lead to a more permanent solution to unsheltered living.

"We’ve got to get people indoors. We’ve got to hold people accountable for taking advantage of shelter and services," said Mahan.

After getting an ID and health screening, Gomoll headed to a place that could provide housing for her and her partner. It’s a long walk to recovery that’s being made easier by the helping hands of others.

"Just because you’re homeless, you can improve your life. There’s help out there. You just got to ask for it," Gomoll said.

