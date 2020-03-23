Sonoma Co. asks for donations of protective equipment for health care workers

article

Sonoma County is asking for donations of new, unused personal protective equipment for first responders, health care providers and health care facilities who are responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county needs N95 masks with or without the valve, unopened protective goggles in original packaging, unused nitrile gloves and unused

original packaging hospital gowns from individual and corporate donors.

The county also needs Tyvek coats and body suits, bleach and face shields from corporate donors.

Healthy individuals can drop off donations at the Salvation Army at 93 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa on Mondays though Fridays from 9 a.m. to

3 p.m.

The county prefers bulk donations, and anyone who is not feeling well or has symptoms that include fever, tiredness and dry cough is asked to stay home and call their doctor.

Sonoma County reported 25 active cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday. One person has died and one person has recovered from the virus.

