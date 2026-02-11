Oakland drivers fed up over off-ramp that floods "every time" it rains

The Brief People in Oakland are fed up over a stretch of freeway that they say floods every time the area gets a decent rain. A foot or more of water frequently collects in the Jackson street off-ramp off southbound I-980, as well as other flooding issues throughout the 880/980 connector. Caltrans attributes the problem to outdated drains blocked with debris, and says crews are working to address it.



The Bay Area started to dry out Wednesday night, after a couple days of rainy weather that left behind flooding in some spots. In Oakland, people are fed up over one stretch of freeway that seems to flood every time a decent amount of rain moves through.

Jackson Street off-ramp: a flooding trouble spot

The Jackson Street off-ramp off southbound I-980 looked more like a canal Wednesday night.

"It's dangerous. I've got a truck so I can plow through it," said Kwame Robinson of Oakland.

Every time Oakland gets a decent rain, residents say the ramp, and the right lane of freeway approaching it, floods.

"Probably like a foot or two of water. Maybe 100 feet long," said Angela Lyons-Justus of Oakland.

"At least a couple feet. At least," said Robinson.

We saw cars either quickly swerving to avoid it, or gingerly driving through it.

"I've seen people braking in it, and it kind of messes up their cars," said Angela Lyons-Justus.

It's not just the off-ramp

Often times, it's not just the off-ramp. The larger I-880/I-980 interchange often floods in several spots. Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol had to guide traffic, and even help some drivers who got stuck.

The situation was especially bad in early January, when much of the freeway was flooded, with water filling the whole ramp at Jackson Street.

"I had a close call at night in early January. I couldn't see how bad the flooding was," said Brooke Lyons-Justus of Oakland. "I had to swerve over at the last second."

Caltrans eventually closed the ramp then, but following this most recent rain on Wednesday it was open.

"Sometimes it's closed, sometimes it's open," said Robinson.

"I think the signage is often pretty unclear," said Brooke Lyons-Justus.

Caltrans crews respond to address the flooding

KTVU reached out to Caltrans about the issue Wednesday afternoon. Around 7pm, a Caltrans work crew showed up at the off-ramp. Two trucks shut down the ramp and diverted traffic onto the main freeway. Then, a third truck showed up, appearing to vacuum the water off the roadway.

"I've seen them out there, Caltrans, with these trucks that I guess drain the water," said Brooke Lyons-Justus.

But with more rain on the way this weekend, drivers say they'll be on alert.

"I think I'll be having a very close eye on it, thinking about taking the next exit, which also just adds a lot of time," said Brooke Lyons-Justus.

People we spoke to say a long-term fix is long overdue.

"It's Oakland, so some stuff we're used to. But that's a hazard, and there's gonna be more problems if that doesn't get fixed," said Robinson.

Caltrans says "blocked drains", "poor drainage design" to blame

Late Wednesday evening, KTVU received a statement from a Caltrans spokesperson:

"Caltrans Maintenance Superintendent Russell Frazier…stated, they responded tonight to flooding at the Jackson Street off ramp. They have been dealing with some blocked drains. They are working through the issues and hopefully will be able to resolve the problem. Poor drainage design on an old structure. The small drain inlets are susceptible to blockage during rain events with debris. In response to the NB 880/980 connector, we had the drains flowing good for the last few rain events, tonight we had some debris covering some of the inlets. Once cleared, the water receded quickly."