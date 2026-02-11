Sonoma sheriff's 'meet-and-greet' in Bodega Bay becomes immigration forum

The Brief Protesters used the Sonoma County sheriff's meet-and-greet as an opportunity to confront him about his department's cooperation with ICE. The demonstrators want the sheriff to stop opposing an ordinance that passed that discourages cooperation between the department and ICE. The sheriff says he bases his decisions on what is best for the safety of the community.



Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram was greeted by picketers Wednesday evening in Bodega Bay at what was supposed to be a meet-and-greet for remote West County residents. But such a meeting made events in Minneapolis and Los Angeles center stage.

Protesters confront sheriff

What we know:

The picketers, immigrants, and supporters want the sheriff to stop opposing the passage of a so-called Non-Collaboration with ICE ordinance. That would cut off all contact with ICE.

"The state of California allows local law enforcement, like the sheriff, to not cooperate at all," said Renee Saucedo of the Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition.

But, also under current California law, local law enforcement can turn over anyone to ICE who has been charged with serious, violent felonies or some misdemeanors, even before trial. "People are going straight from the jail, after they've served their sentences, to ICE detention and eventually deportation," said Saucedo.

Cooperating with ICE

Dig deeper:

The picketers entered saying that last year, sheriff's office records show that 70 people were turned over to ICE. They might have ended up in an immigrant prison, a foreign prison or worse. "People in Sonoma County want him to stop doing that. Why? Because we need to build trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement," said Saucedo.

But the Sheriff says he does not turn many people over to ICE, only the worst of the worst. " We only have contact with ICE for serious and violent felonies and only those who have been convicted. My decisions are based on what I think is overall better for community safety," said Sheriff Engram.

What they're saying:

Some locals were not pleased.

"That's what this was supposed to be: a meet-and-greet," said Bodega Bay resident Sean Amoroso. He said what happened here was unfortunate and that the usually beneficial meet and greet was "railroaded" by the protesters.

There was no open conflict. The sheriff answered questions and there were many of them. Most of the discussion concentrated on making sure immigrants are treated fairly, legally and humanely.

For the most part, it was respectful on both sides and a dialogue was developed on both sides of the issue.

"I understand. People have their voice. They want to use it and totally fine, not a problem with that. This scenario, probably not the best thing," said Amaroso.

In one sense, the meeting opened up new possibilities for the picketers who want regular meetings with the sheriff.