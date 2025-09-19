Sonoma County deputy dies after falling from horse

article

A 22-year-old Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in Santa Rosa on Thursday after she fell off of her horse.

Emergency services were called about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday to the 4000 block of Taylor Avenue in Sonoma and found Correctional Deputy Kylee Johnson fatally injured at the scene, the sheriff’s department announced on Friday.

Authorities noted that it is not currently known whether Johnson died from injuries sustained in the fall, or if she suffered a medical emergency beforehand that caused her to fall off of her horse.

The sheriff’s department noted she was off duty when the emergency call was placed.

Her exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Johnson joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in June 2024. Her body was taken to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office on Thursday in a procession of patrol vehicles with emergency lights activated, honoring her dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and the people of Sonoma County.

"This tragic loss is felt deeply by the Sheriff’s Office, Correctional Deputy Johnson’s loved ones, and the entire Sonoma County community," the sheriff’s department said. "We ask for your compassion, patience, and support as we grieve together. Please keep her family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time."