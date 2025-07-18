Sonoma County public defender beaten and robbed by former client outside courthouse

article

A public defender was beaten and robbed by a former client near the Sonoma County Courthouse, not far from their office, Santa Rosa police said.

The attack, at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fiscal Drive and Administration Drive, left the public defender with significant injuries from being beaten in the face, police said Friday in a press release. The lawyer's name was not disclosed.

The assailant was alleged to be Leon Simms, 44. The attack was interrupted by Sonoma County Probation officers. Simms was taken into custody by Santa Rosa police Friday after a traffic stop near Fulton Road and Guerneville Road.

A search warrant was executed at Simms's residence in the 2400 block of Lomitas Avenue, where detectives recovered property belonging to the victim, police said.

Besides inflicting physical injuries, Simms is accused of making verbal threats of further violence and kidnapping, police said.

Simms is accused of robbery, attempted kidnapping, criminal threats and battery causing serious injury, police said.

Police are seeking additional witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

