Sonoma County reports third COVID-19 death

Sonoma County on Sunday reported its third death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Sonoma County Health Services spokesman Rohish Lal said the third death was an older man, but said no further information would be released.

As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the county reported 257 cases. The county has conducted 6,468 tests, and 96 percent of the tests were negative for the virus.

Two new testing sites were made possible by a partnership between OptumServe, a health services company, and the state. It will open Tuesday for all residents whether they have the virus symptoms or not.

Appointments are available on weekdays, and can be made at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Residents without internet access can call (888) 634-1123. Specific test locations and hours will be provided when making an appointment.



