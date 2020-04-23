Sonoma County rolls out mental health 'warm line' for people during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Starting Thursday, Sonoma County will have a free, mental health "warm line" for residents who are experiencing emotional stress and side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order.

Callers can speak to a trained professional counselor who will listen and provide useful guidance to feel better. The warm line number is (707) 565-2652.

Local behavioral health professionals will answer calls seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to provide support, guidance, education and referrals. Service in Spanish and telephone interpretation of other languages also is available.

Callers also can request that an outreach call be made to someone who is isolated, lonely, or may not reach out on their own.

"Being at home for an extended period of time can make some people feel anxious and alone," said Bill Carter, behavioral health director in the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. "Counselors are standing by to provide support to people during this tough time."

Callers also can receive information about resources and social services currently available in the county for an array of needs including depression, grief, anger, parenting support, substance abuse shelter needs and more.

"We want to make sure help is available to anyone who needs it. There is someone you can talk to right now," Board of Supervisor Chair Susan Gorin said.