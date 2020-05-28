Sonoma County supervisors disappointed sheriff won’t enforce health orders

Sonoma County's sheriff has taken to social media to let residents know his department would not be enforcing the county's health order regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Sheriff Mark Essick wrote on the sheriff's department Facebook page that he could no longer, "in good conscience continue to enforce Sonoma County Public Health Orders, without explanation, that criminalize otherwise lawful business and personal behavior."

The sheriff essentially sided with residents who complained the county's orders were more restrictive than what the state requires.

Essick claimed the county is seeing a decline in positive tests, although on Wednesday, county health officials said new cases of COVID-19 had essentially doubled in recent weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon Sonoma County had 530 positive cases, an increase of six from the day before and a total of four deaths from the disease.

The sheriff said he will instruct all deputies to discontinue enforcing the health orders on June 1.

However, that won't be the case in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Police chiefs in both of those Sonoma County cities said their officers would continue to enforce the health orders. Santa Rosa's chief said one of his officers was lost to COVID-19. Petaluma's chief said repeat offenders who ignore the county's health orders face prosecution by Sonoma County's district attorney.

Likewise, Sonoma County board of supervisors said they were disappointed when they learned about the sheriff's decision, though they acknowledged the community's frustration with the situation.

"The Sheriff’s message has had the unfortunate effect of creating confusion in our community," they wrote in a Twitter thread. The board of supervisors stood by their unprecedented measures taken to protect the safety of the community in the time of COVID-19.