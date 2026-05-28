Sonoma County deputy injured after arresting 'uncooperative' suspect: sheriff

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The Brief Late Wednesday evening, a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy suffered a fractured left elbow while apprehending a suspect in Rohnert Park. Medical staff were called to the scene, and the suspect was brought to a local hospital. He sustained minor injuries from the altercation. The suspect was booked for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance, and he now remains in custody without bail.



A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy was injured and sustained a fracture to his left elbow after arresting a suspect in Rohnert Park late Wednesday evening.

Sonoma deputy injured

What we know:

The sheriff's department received a report of someone walking in the 4800 block of Petaluma Hill Road around 7 p.m., checking gates and residential doors.

After investigating, the deputy found suspect Felix Barradas Moreno, 32, of Santa Rosa.

Moreno was the only person walking in the area and matched the description given by the original caller to the sheriff’s office dispatch, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's press release.

After learning Moreno was on probation in Sonoma County for resisting an executive officer, the sheriff's department said Moreno became "uncooperative," tried to conceal his hands and ran away.

The deputy chased Moreno and was able to apprehend him, but Moreno continuously fought, authorities said. During the dispute, a second deputy arrived on scene and assisted with taking Moreno into custody, according to the release.

Medical staff were called to the scene, and Moreno was brought to a local hospital. He sustained minor injuries from the altercation and after being cleared, he was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

During the detainment process, Moreno was found to allegedly be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Moreno was booked for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance, and now he remains in custody without bail.

What you can do:

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office implores the public to contact them if they see suspicious behavior in their neighborhood, like looking into car windows, attempting to open locked doors, or acting questionably.