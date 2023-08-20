Sonoma man with toddler in backseat arrested for alleged robbery, DUI

article

A man in Petaluma was arrested Saturday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, robbery and other offenses, all with his two-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m., a man called the police to report a robbery at Copeland and Washington streets. The victim said he was waiting for the traffic light to change when another car drove up beside him, allegedly driven by 26-year-old Andriw Lopez Echeverria of Sonoma. Lopez Echeverria allegedly exited his vehicle, asked his passenger for gun, then approached the victim, pointed the gun and demanded his wallet.

When the victim gave the suspect his wallet, Lopez Echeverria got back into his vehicle and fled toward Lakeville Street, police said.

Petaluma Police located the vehicle in the area of Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road and carried out a "high-risk" stop. Both Lopez Echeverria and his passenger, 25-year-old Jose Hernandez Rodriguez from Sonoma, were taken into custody without incident.

As Lopez Echeverria was being arrested, he allegedly advised police that his two-year-old toddler was in the back seat of his vehicle.

Related article

Police allege that they found a loaded gun in the vehicle and that Lopez Echeverria appeared drunk. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, felony child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI with .15 blood alcohol content.

Hernandez Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and for violating his probation.

Lopez Echeverria remained in custody as of Sunday, with bail set at $100,000.

The two-year-old child was released to a responsible family member, police said.