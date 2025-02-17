Sonoma State cuts opposed by alumnus and rising NBA star

The Brief Sonoma State University is ending all of its sports programs and cutting out or rolling back other programs and people amid a $24 million budget deficit. Students and staff were all caught completely unaware of the decision on the first day of the term. Employees and the community are fighting back with a civil rights complaint, social media campaigns, local organizing and coming litigation.



The fight to save Sonoma State University Athletics, academics and people is gaining momentum as one up-and-coming NBA star enters the fray.

"It kind of erases a lot of good things that happened here," said Jayden Wells.

Not only is Jaylen Wells a Memphis Grizzlies officially designated Rising Star, he's also a Sonoma State Basketball alumnus.

"I'm just hoping that we can find a way. To be saved; to make it back to what it was and to elevate it once it is saved," Wells said.

He opposes the slash and burn approach to all of its athletics, several other academic departments, numerous majors and upwards of 117 faculty, lecturers and staff.

What they're saying:

Students and staff were all caught completely unaware on the first day of the term.

"It was just so unfair how they did it," said sophomore soccer athlete Bailey Nadell. "We were all on our way to class and we all received the same e-mail."

"There wasn't really much of a like opportunity for them to fight back. So, we're hoping, you know, they give us more time, you know, to find a solution for it," Wells said.

Two-hundred and twenty-seven student athletes will have to find new schools.

Sonoma State’s only relevant response: "Sonoma State appreciates Jaylen’s passion and support for the university."

"But I think a lot of it is bigger than sports. I think we're not realizing how much of an impact that Sonoma State sports actually has on the community," Wells said.

Sonoma State is one of the nation's most beautiful rural campuses and it's in the heart of Sonoma wine country.

"It brings everyone together for the games. It's just the teams and the sportsmanship," Nadell said.

What's next:

The employees and the community are fighting back with a civil rights complaint, social media campaigns, local organizing and coming litigation.

"There's a big legislative hearing on Friday; a town hall with all the local assemblymen; Mike Thompson is coming back from D.C.," said Head Men's Soccer Coach Marcus Ziemer.

Many say that losing this fight would be the end of several CSU campuses.

"I would say it's a death spiral, yeah," said Nadell.

Some would say that the Board of Regents is making amputations in order to save the patient. Others would argue, if what you're doing ends up killing the patient, what has been gained? And, perhaps, maybe it's the surgeons that need to be changed.