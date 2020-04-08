Sonoma State University selected as treatment site for COVID-19 patients

article

With in-person classes at Sonoma State University suspended for the rest of the academic year, the campus will be used as a treatment site for COVID-19 patients, the county said.

Based on preliminary COVID-19 modeling, the county needs to increase hospital capacity for acute patients suffering from the virus. The development of an Alternate Care Site (ACS) will be used to treat less severe COVID-19 patients and free up hospital space.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed jurisdictions to use state-owned properties as an ACS, which enables SSU to be used for that purpose.

"We're grateful to Sonoma State for filling such an important role," said Susan Gorin, chair of the Board of Supervisors. "Having alternate care sites will be crucial if our hospitals experience a surge in patients. We hope we won't be in that situation, but it's imperative we plan for it and have resources ready."

The site at SSU will accommodate approximately 580 people and the capacity can be increase if necessary.