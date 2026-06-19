Sonoma Valley shooting leads to standoff, arrest

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The Brief A report of gunshots early Friday morning brought Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies to a residential neighborhood. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene in an SUV. That car was later located, wrecked, and the suspect engaged in a standoff with police that lasted until around 5 a.m.



Multiple gunshots were fired at a home in Sonoma early Friday morning, but no one was injured, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were called at 1:48 a.m. to a home in the 20600 block of Pueblo Avenue and upon arriving, the suspect, 21-year-old Damiano Serafini, fled in a family member’s SUV.

While deputies were investigating the reported shooting, Sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a car crash in the 300 block of 1st Street East, later confirmed to be the SUV taken from the residence.

Upon arriving at the scene of the crash, deputies found the vehicle was unoccupied, and began searching for the Serafini.

Standoff

What we know:

Shortly after commencing the search, a gunshot was heard nearby, and deputies spotted Serafini running through a parking lot and into the Barracks State Park area toward Sonoma Plaza.

Over the next 45 minutes, Serafini reportedly moved and hid in the area north of the plaza, and fired a handgun several more times.

Serafini was located just after 2:45 a.m. near a vehicle in the Casa Grande parking lot near the Sonoma Cheese Factory.

Multiple agencies, including the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Sonoma Police Department, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa Police Department and the California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene.

Serafini eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody around 5:25 a.m.

Charges

Dig deeper:

Serafini is charged with: