Sonoma Valley's worst traffic chock point going away

A new Caltrans infrastructure project about to open in the North Bay is generating excitement among businesses, residents, and visitors eager to eliminate an often stop-and-go bottleneck in a rural Wine Country area.

People heading to Sonoma Wine Country from San Francisco will soon encounter a roundabout replacing the previous delays caused by a four-way stop.

A traffic chokepoint that has persisted for decades at the intersection of Highways 116 and 121 is being handled.

Although it's a minor infrastructure project, it is expected to greatly improve traffic flow at the four-way stop in Sonoma County.

"The payoff is profound," said Jeff Weiss of Caltrans.

Weiss said the benefits will be many, especially on busy weekends.

"They don't really have to stop. They flow and it's much more pleasant and, safety-wise, it reduces accidents profoundly, and it reduces the accidents that are more severe, meaning t-bone, broadside accidents," he said.

Anaba Wines founder John Sweazy shared his enthusiasm, as his winery, located near the intersection, will no longer be an overlooked destination.

"I realized, they (drivers) were so disappointed in waiting so long they didn't want to come into the winery because they just spent 10 minutes waiting to get to the stop sign," said Sweazy.

The change might entice more tourists to stop not only at his winery but also at the nearby deli up the street.

"I would guess that a seven-minute wait during rush hour is gonna become one or two (minutes)," said Sweasy.

In Wine Country, the roundabout could become a living trademark as Napa Valley's welcome sign, turning into an attraction in its own right.

"We hope it's a sort of iconic roundabout, making a statement for the entrance to the Sonoma Valley and the Sonoma Wine Country," said Sweazy.

"It can be a presentation, a sense of, you're arriving in Wine Country," said Weiss.

By the end of 2025, The project is expected to be fully complete with landscaping and possibly a statue. But for now, just the eased traffic is a relief.