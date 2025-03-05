South Bay dine-and-dasher busted after skipping out on $1K in sushi bills

The Brief Randy Musterer, the owner of Sushi Confidential, said a serial dine-and-dasher has racked up a $1,000 debt in sushi and beer. Musterer said the culprit has hit his San Jose and Cambell locations. He said the suspect was finally arrested.



An alleged serial dine-and-dasher’s luck ran out after he was arrested in Campbell, thanks in part to a sushi restaurant where he had repeatedly skipped out on the bill.

Randy Musterer, owner of Sushi Confidential, which has locations in Campbell and San Jose, posted videos to Instagram showing the suspect in action.

$1K sushi debt

What they're saying:

Musterer said the man targeted his restaurants over two months, racking up $1,000 in unpaid sushi and beer.

His waitstaff was on alert and had the suspect’s photo in case he returned.

"Campbell staff spotted him dining alone on the patio—hat and hoodie on, trying to stay under the radar. We played it smart: served his food, then immediately closed out his check to see how he’d react," Mustere wrote on Monday. "Sure enough, he asked where the bathroom was—classic move to sneak out the back. Our busser anticipated it, ran to the other exit, and caught him in the act. The thief panicked, walked back through the restaurant, and bolted out the front door."

Musterer said he called the Campbell Police Department’s non-emergency line and went looking for the suspect himself. He said officers searched the downtown area for 20 minutes to no avail.

Then Musterer said he spotted the man near another restaurant, called police again, and within minutes, officers made an arrest.

"Turns out, he also had a warrant for his arrest," Musterer said. "One less thief on the streets—and hopefully, one less restaurant dealing with his scams. Justice served!"

The Campbell Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.