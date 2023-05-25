South Bay doctor sentenced 2 years for child pornography possession

A Menlo Park doctor was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of being in possession of child pornography, federal officials said.

Medical doctor Joseph Andrew Mollick pleaded guilty after he admitted using the social media app Kik to upload a picture of a young girl performing a sex act on an adult man, despite knowing she was a "prepubescent minor."

Federal officials said Mollick had "at least 2000 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct" on his personal laptop.

Since his arrest, Mollick's medical license has been suspended.

Mollick was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000.

KTVU's crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.