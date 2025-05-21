South Bay indecent exposure suspect arrested

article

A man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he exposed himself at a shopping center in Pacifica in October.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Favian Arredondo of San Jose. Arrendondo was arrested at the Santa Clara County Superior Court, where he was for an unrelated case.

The backstory:

On April 29, Pacifica police asked for public assistance in identifying a suspect in an indecent exposure incident on Oct. 16, 2024, at a business in the 500 block of Linda Mar Shopping Center, where an employee told police they saw the San Jose resident expose himself.

At the time, police provided photos of the suspect along with a description.

Favian Arredondo, named as a suspect in an indecent exposure case from October. Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in San Jose.

Dig deeper:

Police said this is the third documented case of Arredondo being named as a suspect in an indecent exposure case.

Arredondo remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail.