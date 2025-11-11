South Bay mall bets big on experiences ahead of busy 2026

As stores in malls in San Francisco and Oakland have shuttered their doors, one South Bay mall is welcoming tons of new businesses, especially ahead of next year's Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup celebrations.

At Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, business is booming.

"Me living in SF…unfortunately, the mall downtown is so dead," Laisha Barroso, a San Francisco resident, tells KTVU.

Movie theaters, a staple at many malls, have also struggled to rebound post-pandemic.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is betting big on the Bay Area: the movie theater chain has opened two locations within a year of each other. One in San Jose, and one in Mountain View.

"It's the whole hospitality, you get service at your seats, you get food to your seat. Overall, the whole experience is for the moviegoers," Tim Maeiz, restaurant and theater manager of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema tells KTVU.

Barroso says she's a fan of the way Alamo handles food service, in particular.

"I hate having to go back and forth to get my popcorn," she said.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema isn't just showing movies—it's giving guests of all ages a place to spend a little time. With an arcade, a bar, top-notch food and unique experiences for big releases.

Wicked: For Good will be released next week, and it'll kick off a busy holiday season for the movie theater. Alamo has several events and specialty showings planned to accompany the film.

"We host movie parties, sing-alongs. We had, recently, a Mary J. Blige show," Maeiz told KTVU.

Westfield Valley Fair is leaning into experiences too. Several new stores coming this year involve interactive options. Including a new high-tech, gaming store set to open this week called Corsair.

One Valley Fair business leaned into interactive spaces a few years back, and it's paid off.

"I started a little after COVID, but I've been able to see the numbers, and we've just been growing and growing, creating new games and party spaces for everybody. Eventually, it just kind of has been booming. Even on Veteran's Day, we're packed and full," Christof Kenworthy, general manager for Immersive Gamebox San Jose told KTVU.

Barroso has spent years working in retail. She says seeing the mall bustling this Veterans Day brings a smile to her face.

"Knowing that these malls are still up and running warms my heart, especially because I worked retail since I could work...As someone who has worked retail and lost their job due to stores closing down, I love that business is coming back," Barroso told KTVU.

Westfield Valley Fair underwent a $1 billion makeover in 2021, and now the mall brings in more sales revenue than any other mall in the Golden State, according to its owners.