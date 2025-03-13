South Bay duo arrested for allegedly robbing massage parlor customers at gunpoint

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing a Milpitas massage parlor.

Video shows the March 8 incident at Foot Lax Foot & Body Massage on Calaveras Boulevard, where workers and customers were robbed at gunpoint of their valuables, according to police.

Featured article

Authorities were able to make an arrest in the case with help from San Jose police, who were investigating a robbery in their jurisdiction at a massage parlor near Story and South King roads.

The suspects in both cases were identified as Damauriae Greene and Shyanne Real, both 20 years old.