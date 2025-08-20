South Lake Tahoe resident tests positive for plague

article

The Brief A person got plague from a flea bite in South Lake Tahoe and is recovering. Plauge is transmitted by fleas who have gotten bacteria from rodents. While potentially serious, other people who have gotten plague have recovered.



A South Lake Tahoe resident has tested for the plague, El Dorado County health officials announced on Wednesday.

South Lake Tahoe plague

That person, who is recovering at home, may have been bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to El Dorado County officials.

In a statement, El Dorado County’s Acting Director of Public Health Kyle Fliflet said that plague – despite its ominous-sounding name – is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher-elevation areas.

Plague is caused by the bacterium, Yersinia pestis.

Flea bites from infected rodents

Plague bacteria are most often transmitted by the bites of fleas that have acquired the bacteria from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents.

Dogs and cats may also bring plague-infected fleas into the home.

People can get plague when they are bitten by infected fleas. Plague can be prevented by avoiding contact with wild rodents, and by keeping pets away from rodent burrows.

Symptoms of plague usually show up within two weeks of exposure to an infected animal or flea and include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes. Plague can be effectively treated with antibiotics if detected early.

Fliflet reminded the public to beware of that, especially for their pets, while they're out hiking or camping where rodents are present.

Other plague cases

In El Dorado County from 2021 through 2024, the California Department of Public Health found a total of 41 rodents, including squirrels and chipmunks, with evidence of exposure to the plague bacterium.

To date, in 2025, four additional rodents have tested positive, according to state health officials. All these rodents were identified in the Tahoe Basin.

Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious, health officials said.

In addition to the current case, the most recently reported case of human plague in El Dorado County was in 2020, likely exposed in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to health officials.

Two people were reported with plague in 2015 after having been exposed to infected rodents or their fleas in Yosemite National Park. All of those people were treated and recovered. Those were the first reported human cases in the state since 2006.

The health department provided these tips to preventing plague:

Do not feed squirrels, chipmunks or other wild rodents.

Never touch sick, injured or dead rodents.

Do not allow your pets to play with or pick up sick, injured or dead rodents.

Do not camp, sleep or rest near animal burrows or areas where dead rodents are observed.

Look for and heed posted warning signs.

Wear long pants tucked into boot tops and spray insect repellent containing DEET on socks and pant cuffs to reduce exposure to fleas.

Leave pets home if possible; otherwise keep pets on a leash. Do not allow pets to approach sick or dead rodents or explore rodent burrows.

Protect pets with flea control products.

Pet cats are highly susceptible to plague and can pose a direct threat to humans. Keep cats away from rodents. Consult a veterinarian if your cat becomes sick after being in contact with rodents.

If you get sick after being in an area where plague is known to occur, consult a physician and tell them you may have been exposed to plague.

State and local health officials will continue to monitor the situation and any plague-prone areas. To report a sick or dead rodent, please contact El Dorado County Environmental Management at (530) 573-3450. For more information about plague, visit the CDPH website here.