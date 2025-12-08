South San Francisco police shoot man they say charged at officers with knife.

The Brief South San Francisco police said officers used a Taser, then shot a man in his 20s who they said was charging towards them with a knife and making suicidal statements. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers or other community members were injured, police said.



Police said in a statement that the shooting unfolded at 5:10 a.m. with a 911 call from 975 Sandra Court.

The caller said the young man was possibly under the influence of drugs and had armed himself with a knife.

Police said they arrived on scene and began talking with the 911 caller. At that point, the young man came out of the house.

Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation and at first, the young man "initially complied and approached the officers."

But then he "suddenly removed a knife concealed on his person" and took it out, police said.

Police used a Taser on the man and ordered him to drop the knife, police said.

The Taser was ineffective, police said, and the man "ignored further commands before advancing at officers.'

More commands were given to drop the knife, police said.

But the man "charged towards officers with the knife raised," police said.

Two officers fired their guns, striking the man, police said.

Police then began giving the man aid and the South San Francisco Fire Department took him to a local trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

No officers or other community members were injured, police said.