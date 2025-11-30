Motorcyclist dies in Berkeley freeway crash

article

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the I-80 freeway in Berkeley on Sunday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol units were called just after 3:05 p.m. to the eastbound side of the I-80 freeway, just west of University Avenue, on reports of a motorcycle crashing into a car.

At the scene, officers found that the motorcycle rider had been ejected from their bike and landed on the westbound side of the freeway, where they died of their injuries.

"At this time it appears the motorcycle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles which were an Acura TSX and a Honda Accord," the CHP said. "All involved parties remained on scene and were cooperative. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation."

The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be involved in the crash.

The first, second, and third lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway, along with the first and second lanes of the westbound side, were closed as authorities investigated and cleared the scene. They were expected to reopen after 7 p.m.