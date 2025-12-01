SJPD arrest Valley Fair mall shooting suspect

article

San Jose police on Monday announced an arrest following the triple shooting at Valley Fair Mall on the day after Thanksgiving.

On social media, the police wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. Last night SJPD located and arrested the suspect responsible for the triple shooting at Valley Fair Mall" on Friday.

They shared an image of the back of what appeared to be a young man in black Levi's and a gray sweatshirt with his hands tied behind his back.

Police did not identify the suspect or say if he is the only person they believe was responsible for the shooting on Friday at 5:30 p.m. outside the women's Macy's.

They said more information would follow.

Earlier, investigators said a verbal altercation escalated when a man pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired several rounds. The man who was involved in the fight was shot and injured.

In addition, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, both bystanders, were struck by gunfire. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Initial information revealed the incident to be gang-motivated; however, the circumstances remain under investigation," SJPD said in a press release.

One worker at the mall told KTVU they were on break at the time of the shooting.

"I didn't know what was happening," he said. "I was really confused because I went into the restroom."

He said that when the shots rang out, he and his co-workers ran and hid in the storeroom of the shop where they worked.