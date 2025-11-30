San Francisco police investigating fatal SoMa shooting

article

The Brief Police found a man shot in the area of 6th and Natoma streets about 12:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city's SoMa district early Sunday morning.

San Francisco Police Department officers on patrol in the area of 6th and Natoma streets found a man lying down in the roadway about 12:15 a.m., according to a department statement.

"When officers went to make contact, they observed the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid," the SFPD said. "Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

SFPD detectives are investigating the man's killing. No motive was known, and no suspects were arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.