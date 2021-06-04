South San Jose shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police department is investigating a shooting in South San Jose that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The incident is happening on the 400 block of The Woods Drive. Police say they received the initial report of the shooting at 7:46 p.m.
Police say that the suspect in the shooting, and the motive are currently unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for updated information.
