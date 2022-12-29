Southern California sheriff's deputy shot near elementary school

article

Officials are investigating after a Riverside County deputy was shot Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's department said the shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley, near Rustic Lane Elementary School.

The condition of the deputy is unknown. The circumstances leading to the shooting are also unknown.

Sheriff Bianco will hold a press conference later in the afternoon to provide details.