Southwest Airlines to expand service to Sonoma County

Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday that it would expand service to the Sonoma County Airport starting April, 2026.

"We aren't slowing down in our pursuit to provide customers with more options than ever before," Andrew Watterson, the company's chief operating officer said in a press release. "Adding Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport to our route map provides more access to California's famed Wine Country for our customers and further solidifies our years-long commitment to California."

Tickets for the new route will be available starting Sept. 11.

Southwest routes to Sonoma County will connect nonstop to San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver and Burbank, California. The San Diego and Las Vegas routes will operate daily, including two round-trip San Diego routes on peak days. Burbank will operate five days per week and Denver will operate only on Saturdays.

Southwest has made headlines multiple times in recent months, including for canceling it's signature policy of allowing passengers to check two bags for free.

The expansion into Sonoma County comes six months after Southwest announced layoffs at four airports — the San Jose Mineta International Airport, LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

CEO Bob Jordan, in a statement released following the announcement, said the layoffs were part of a plan to slash costs and transform the company into a "leaner, faster, and more agile organization."

That news in March came one month after Southwest announced it was laying off 15% of its corporate workforce — 1,750 jobs — to reduce overhead costs.