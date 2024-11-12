Expand / Collapse search

Southwest flight returns to San Jose airport after engine trouble

Published  November 12, 2024 12:07pm PST
A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Southwest Airlines flight returned to San Jose Mineta International Airport after engine trouble Tuesday.

According to the airline, at around 8:45 a.m. crew on Southwest Flight 2395, bound for Burbank, received an engine maintenance alert after departure.

The plane was rerouted back to San Jose. There were no reported injuries among the 67 passengers and five crew members.

The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said.

Southwest said the aircraft has been taken out of service for a maintenance assessment.

Passengers were rebooked on the next flight to Burbank.