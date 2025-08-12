The Spanish Table in Berkeley to close, citing Trump tariffs as factor

The Brief The Spanish Table brought Iberian flavors to the Bay Area, offering specialty foods imported from the region. The store will close its Berkeley location on Aug. 17, with owners citing tariffs as one reason for the closure.



A specialty foods grocery store in Berkeley is closing after 24 years, with its owners partly blaming tariffs for its departure.

Closing Sunday

What we know:

The Spanish Table announced it will close Aug. 17.

Owner Bastian Schoell cited several reasons for the closure, including 15% tariffs on European imports and a weaker dollar, which he said would raise prices by as much as 35%.

Featured article

"The uncertainty of our administrations trade policies so far this year have also made direct imports, which make up 30% of our products, impossible and we are out of many goods we can't buy from others," Schoell said.

Other factors included changing consumer buying habits and competition from large retailers and online sellers like Amazon, which offer specialty products at lower prices and faster delivery.