Spare the Air alert issued for Monday, smog and warmer temps expected

Another Spare the Air alert will be in effect Monday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

Air quality is again forecast to be unhealthy because of a high-pressure system that will continue to cause light winds and higher temperatures, the air district said in a news release.

Combined with motor vehicle exhaust, weather conditions are expected to cause elevated concentrations of smog.

This will be the district's 19th Spare the Air alert of the year for smog.

Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels, which can cause numerous respiratory difficulties.

Outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

More information about Spare the Air alerts can be found by registering for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org.

Residents can also call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.