Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday as temperatures soar

By DanMc Menamin
Updated 21 mins ago
Bay City News
This photo from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website shows the forecasted air quality for Thursday, June 17, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - With triple-digit temperatures forecast through much of the region, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of excessive levels of smog expected.

The air district issues a Spare the Air day when weather conditions, like Thursday's forecast of light winds and unusually hot temperatures, will combine with vehicle exhaust to make an excessive amount of smog.

Thursday's will be the second Spare the Air alert of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR A REAL-TIME MAP OF CURRENT AIR QUALITY

On Spare the Air days, drivers are encouraged to find alternatives to driving alone to work or other destinations to limit the number of vehicles on the road. 

Young children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions should also avoid prolonged exposure to smog, and outdoor exercise should only take place in the early morning when concentrations are lower, air district officials said.