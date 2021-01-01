Expand / Collapse search

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Pacific Heights house vandalized

By KTVU staff
Published 
Nancy Pelosi
SAN FRANCISCO - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Pacific Heights home was vandalized overnight on New Year's. 

Most of the damage was to the driveway and garage door, which has since been covered up with plastic. 

Someone spray painted an anarchy sign and the phrases "Cancel Rent" and "We want everything" in large black letters. 

A fake pig's head along with fake blood was staged in front of Pelosi's garage. 

Police responded to the incident at around 3 a.m. Friday. It's unclear if they have any suspect information. 