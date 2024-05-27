Special ops team called to negotiate with potentially armed suspect in San Jose

article

Police in San Jose were attempting to negotiate with a person who barricaded themselves inside a residence after a shooting was reported on Monday evening just after 6 p.m.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of North 20th Street after receiving reports of shots fired from inside the residence. Police said the suspect barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out.

The public was asked to avoid the area in a message from the police department at 7:52 p.m., with police describing the scene as "very active."

Special operations personnel were called to the scene to try to negotiate a peaceful surrender, police said.





