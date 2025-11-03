Speculation mounting whether Nancy Pelosi will seek another term in Congress

article

The Brief Speculation is mounting over whether former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will seek another term in Congress. The longtime San Francisco Democrat is expected to announce her decision after Election Day. Pelosi is widely regarded as one of the Democratic Party’s most influential figures and most successful fundraisers.



Pelosi, 85, has served in the House of Representatives since 1987 and was the first woman in U.S. history to serve as Speaker — a position she held twice during her nearly four decades in office.

Pelosi appeared at a "Yes on 50" rally in San Francisco on Monday morning but did not comment on her future plans.

A spokesperson for Pelosi pushed back on reports that she had decided against running again.

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 election in California," the spokesperson posted on X. "Any discussion of her future plans beyond that mission is pure speculation. As she has said, Speaker Pelosi will not make any announcements about her future until Prop 50 is settled."

Meanwhile, fellow San Francisco Democrat and state Sen. Scott Wiener has announced plans to run for Pelosi’s seat.

Saikat Chakrabarti, a political activist and former aide to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has also entered the race.