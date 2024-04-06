Spirit Airlines adds new routes to Los Angeles, Portland, Baltimore from San Jose

Spirit Airlines will add three nonstop routes from San Jose Mineta International Airport to Los Angeles, Baltimore-Washington and Portland, Oregon, this summer, airport officials said Friday.

Beginning June 5, Spirit will offer two daily flights to Los Angeles International (LAX), one daily flight to Portland (PDX) and four weekly flights to Baltimore-Washington International (BWI).

Spirit, which began operating at SJC in June 2023, also plans to increase flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and San Diego (SAN) this summer, according to San Jose officials.

Spirit's new service between SJC and BWI marks the return of a route that was last flown by Southwest Airlines in 2019, airport officials said.